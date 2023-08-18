comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:28:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.15 0.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572 -0.02%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.95 0.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.3 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.35 -0.34%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Surges: Trading on the Rise
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Surges: Trading on the Rise

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 4498.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4502.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was 4482.95 and the close price was 4498.7. The stock reached a high of 4525 and a low of 4475. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently 108459.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 5268.55 and the 52-week low was 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia was 8750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:31:23 AM IST

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.16%
3 Months-7.01%
6 Months-1.54%
YTD4.51%
1 Year21.49%
18 Aug 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:04:14 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4502.85, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹4498.7

The stock price of Britannia is currently at 4502.85 with a percent change of 0.09, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.15, suggesting a positive movement.

18 Aug 2023, 08:24:38 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4498.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 8,750 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 4,498.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App