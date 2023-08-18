Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Surges: Trading on the Rise

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was ₹4482.95 and the close price was ₹4498.7. The stock reached a high of ₹4525 and a low of ₹4475. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently 108459.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia was 8750 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Britannia share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.16%
|3 Months
|-7.01%
|6 Months
|-1.54%
|YTD
|4.51%
|1 Year
|21.49%
Britannia Live Updates
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES
Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4502.85, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹4498.7
The stock price of Britannia is currently at ₹4502.85 with a percent change of 0.09, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.15, suggesting a positive movement.
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4498.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 8,750 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹4,498.7.
