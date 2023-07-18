comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's stocks plunge in the market
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's stocks plunge in the market

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 5130.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5100 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 5134.15 and closed at 5146. The highest price reached during the day was 5195, while the lowest price was 5120. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 123,685.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. A total of 9010 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:35:38 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5100, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 5100, which represents a decrease of 0.6%. This corresponds to a net change of -30.9 points.

18 Jul 2023, 11:17:22 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5108.1, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5108.1. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.8, which means the stock has declined by 22.8.

18 Jul 2023, 11:02:34 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5122.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5122.6. There has been a net change of -8.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The percent change is -0.16, which also reflects a decrease in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:49:01 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5126.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

The current stock price of Britannia is 5126.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.65, suggesting a decrease of 4.65 in the stock price.

Click here for Britannia Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:37:03 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5139.45, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5139.45 with a percent change of 0.17. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.55 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Britannia.

18 Jul 2023, 10:22:26 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5141, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5141, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 10.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and the net change is an increase of 10.1.

18 Jul 2023, 10:08:12 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5135.15, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5135.15, with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 09:49:52 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5140, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

The current data shows that Britannia stock is trading at a price of 5140. There has been a 0.18 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.1.

Click here for Britannia Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:34:04 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:33:21 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5141.45, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

The current stock price of Britannia is 5141.45. There has been a 0.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.55.

18 Jul 2023, 09:21:08 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5158.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹5130.9

The current stock price of Britannia is 5158.1 with a 0.53% increase. The net change is 27.2.

18 Jul 2023, 09:02:38 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5135, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5135. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11, suggesting a decrease of 11 points. Overall, this data suggests a small decline in the stock price of Britannia.

18 Jul 2023, 08:20:35 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5146 yesterday

On the last day of Britannia BSE trading, there were 9010 shares traded with a closing price of 5146.

