Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 4597.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's 4602

24 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 4602 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4597.35 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4565.4 and closed at 4583.6. The stock reached a high of 4610.65 and a low of 4563.25. The company's market capitalization is 110,865.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5268.55 and the 52-week low was 3690.9. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 11,564.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed today at ₹4597.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹4602

Today, Britannia stock closed at 4597.35, which represents a decrease of 0.1% from the previous day's closing price of 4602. The net change in the stock price is a decrease of 4.65.

18 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23279.6-38.15-0.1623599.017888.0224451.94
Britannia Industries4597.35-4.65-0.15268.553690.9110735.59
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1322.3-2.2-0.171462.0851.747856.49
Adani Wilmar339.2-3.0-0.88730.0327.044085.1
18 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock hit a low price of 4585.4 and a high price of 4622.

18 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Britannia Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Britannia Industries Ltd stock is 3690.00, while the 52-week high price is 5270.35.

18 Oct 2023, 03:05 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4602.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 19.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the actual increase in price is 19.15. This information indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

Click here for Britannia Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 53.35 (+6.49%) & 18.4 (-3.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 40.5 (-21.44%) & 4.4 (-4.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4602.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 19.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.42% or 19.15.

18 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23317.75209.050.923599.017888.0224819.77
Britannia Industries4602.7519.150.425268.553690.9110865.66
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1324.56.20.471462.0851.747936.11
Adani Wilmar342.20.650.19730.0327.044475.0
18 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4563.25 and a high price of 4610.65 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4599.85 as against previous close of 4598.3

Britannia, listed at a spot price of 4600.35, has a bid price of 4612.25 and an offer price of 4613.8. There is an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 1,938,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4602.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 19.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change in price is an increase of 19.15.

18 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 18 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 54.45 (+8.68%) & 19.65 (+3.42%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 18 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 40.0 (-22.41%) & 9.5 (-36.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Britannia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days4561.44
10 Days4542.97
20 Days4553.31
50 Days4554.48
100 Days4735.48
300 Days4568.35
18 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock reached a low of 4563.25 and a high of 4610.65 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4602.75, with a net change of 19.15 and a percent change of 0.42. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Britannia Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4599.85 as against previous close of 4598.3

Britannia's spot price is currently at 4600.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 4595.9, while the offer price is 4598.0. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 200. The open interest for Britannia is at 1941200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23317.75209.050.923599.017888.0224819.77
Britannia Industries4602.7519.150.425268.553690.9110865.66
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1324.56.20.471462.0851.747936.11
Adani Wilmar342.20.650.19730.0327.044475.0
18 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4602.75 with a net change of 19.15. This represents a 0.42% increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock reached a low of 4563.25 and a high of 4610.65 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 48.25 (-3.69%) & 16.75 (-11.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.2 (-17.85%) & 3.9 (-15.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current price of Britannia stock is 4602.75. There has been a 0.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.15.

Click here for Britannia News

18 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23317.75209.050.923599.017888.0224819.77
Britannia Industries4602.7519.150.425268.553690.9110865.66
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1324.56.20.471462.0851.747936.11
Adani Wilmar342.20.650.19730.0327.044475.0
18 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4599.85 as against previous close of 4598.3

Britannia is a stock trading at a spot price of 4600.35. The bid price is 4589.1 and the offer price is 4593.7. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 1946000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4563.25, while the high price reached 4610.65.

18 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4602.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 19.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 19.15.

Click here for Britannia Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.0 (+9.78%) & 20.4 (+7.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.0 (-32.66%) & 3.3 (-28.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23317.75209.050.923599.017888.0224819.77
Britannia Industries4602.7519.150.425268.553690.9110865.66
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1324.56.20.471462.0851.747936.11
Adani Wilmar342.20.650.19730.0327.044475.0
18 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current price of Britannia stock is 4602.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.15, which means the stock has gained 19.15 points since the last trading session.

18 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4563.25, while the high price was 4610.65.

18 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4602.75. There has been a 0.42 percent change, which means the stock has increased slightly. The net change is 19.15, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Britannia stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.55%
3 Months-8.66%
6 Months6.94%
YTD6.8%
1 Year21.78%
18 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4602.75. There has been a 0.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.15.

18 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4583.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 11,564 shares, and the closing price was 4,583.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.