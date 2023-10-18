Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 4597.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's 4602

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed today at ₹4597.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹4602 Today, Britannia stock closed at ₹4597.35, which represents a decrease of 0.1% from the previous day's closing price of ₹4602. The net change in the stock price is a decrease of ₹4.65.

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23279.6 -38.15 -0.16 23599.0 17888.0 224451.94 Britannia Industries 4597.35 -4.65 -0.1 5268.55 3690.9 110735.59 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1322.3 -2.2 -0.17 1462.0 851.7 47856.49 Adani Wilmar 339.2 -3.0 -0.88 730.0 327.0 44085.1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range Today, Britannia Industries stock hit a low price of ₹4585.4 and a high price of ₹4622.

Britannia Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Britannia Industries Ltd stock is ₹3690.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹5270.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4602.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 19.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the actual increase in price is ₹19.15. This information indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend. Click here for Britannia Shareholdings

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹53.35 (+6.49%) & ₹18.4 (-3.16%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹40.5 (-21.44%) & ₹4.4 (-4.35%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4602.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 19.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.42% or ₹19.15.

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of ₹4563.25 and a high price of ₹4610.65 on the current day.

Britannia October futures opened at 4599.85 as against previous close of 4598.3 Britannia, listed at a spot price of 4600.35, has a bid price of 4612.25 and an offer price of 4613.8. There is an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 1,938,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4602.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 19.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change in price is an increase of ₹19.15.

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 18 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹54.45 (+8.68%) & ₹19.65 (+3.42%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 18 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹40.0 (-22.41%) & ₹9.5 (-36.03%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Britannia share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 4561.44 10 Days 4542.97 20 Days 4553.31 50 Days 4554.48 100 Days 4735.48 300 Days 4568.35

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range Britannia Industries stock reached a low of ₹4563.25 and a high of ₹4610.65 on the current day.

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4602.75, with a net change of 19.15 and a percent change of 0.42. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Britannia Live Updates

Britannia October futures opened at 4599.85 as against previous close of 4598.3 Britannia's spot price is currently at 4600.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 4595.9, while the offer price is 4598.0. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 200. The open interest for Britannia is at 1941200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4602.75 with a net change of 19.15. This represents a 0.42% increase in the stock price.

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range Britannia Industries stock reached a low of ₹4563.25 and a high of ₹4610.65 on the current day.

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹48.25 (-3.69%) & ₹16.75 (-11.84%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.2 (-17.85%) & ₹3.9 (-15.22%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current price of Britannia stock is ₹4602.75. There has been a 0.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.15. Click here for Britannia News

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0

Britannia October futures opened at 4599.85 as against previous close of 4598.3 Britannia is a stock trading at a spot price of 4600.35. The bid price is 4589.1 and the offer price is 4593.7. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 1946000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was ₹4563.25, while the high price reached ₹4610.65.

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4602.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 19.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of ₹19.15. Click here for Britannia Dividend

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹55.0 (+9.78%) & ₹20.4 (+7.37%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.0 (-32.66%) & ₹3.3 (-28.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current price of Britannia stock is ₹4602.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.15, which means the stock has gained 19.15 points since the last trading session.

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was ₹4563.25, while the high price was ₹4610.65.

Britannia Live Updates

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4602.75. There has been a 0.42 percent change, which means the stock has increased slightly. The net change is 19.15, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Britannia stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.55% 3 Months -8.66% 6 Months 6.94% YTD 6.8% 1 Year 21.78%

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4602.75. There has been a 0.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.15.