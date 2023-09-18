Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Britannia stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 4573.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4538.15 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 4620.95 and the close price was 4573.85. The high for the day was 4620.95 and the low was 4520. The market capitalization is 109,309.65 crore. The 52-week high for Britannia is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the day was 14,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4573.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, there were 14,617 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 4,573.85.

