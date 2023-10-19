Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at ₹4609.05 and closed at ₹4602. The high for the day was ₹4622 and the low was ₹4585.4. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹110,735.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3690.9. The BSE volume for the day was 9275 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is ₹4581.35. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -22.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹22.25 compared to the previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.16%
|3 Months
|-7.36%
|6 Months
|7.31%
|YTD
|6.97%
|1 Year
|22.32%
The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is ₹4597.35. There has been a -0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly from the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, Britannia had a volume of 9,275 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,602.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!