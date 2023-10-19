Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 4603.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4581.35 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at 4609.05 and closed at 4602. The high for the day was 4622 and the low was 4585.4. The market capitalization of Britannia is 110,735.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3690.9. The BSE volume for the day was 9275 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4581.35, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹4603.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 4581.35. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -22.25, suggesting a decrease of 22.25 compared to the previous value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.16%
3 Months-7.36%
6 Months7.31%
YTD6.97%
1 Year22.32%
19 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4597.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹4602

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 4597.35. There has been a -0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly from the previous trading session.

19 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4602 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a volume of 9,275 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 4,602.

