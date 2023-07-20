Britannia Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹5032.05 and closed at ₹5062.4. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹5142, while the lowest was ₹5032.05. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹121,951.62 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 20,690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 08:22:49 AM IST
