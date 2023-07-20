Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 5062.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5063 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 5032.05 and closed at 5062.4. The highest price it reached during the day was 5142, while the lowest was 5032.05. The market capitalization of Britannia is 121,951.62 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the day was 20,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

