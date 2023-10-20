Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Britannia's open price was ₹4615.55, and the close price was ₹4603.6. The stock had a high of ₹4615.55 and a low of ₹4562.2. The market capitalization of Britannia was ₹111,040.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low was ₹3690.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 9202 shares.
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4572.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.7%, resulting in a net change of -32.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.91%
|3 Months
|-6.21%
|6 Months
|8.13%
|YTD
|6.85%
|1 Year
|22.13%
As of the latest data, the stock price of Britannia is ₹4580.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.51% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -23.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.
On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, there were a total of 9,202 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,603.6.
