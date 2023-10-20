Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 4604.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4572.15 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 4615.55, and the close price was 4603.6. The stock had a high of 4615.55 and a low of 4562.2. The market capitalization of Britannia was 111,040.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5268.55, while the 52-week low was 3690.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 9202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4572.15, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹4604.2

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4572.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.7%, resulting in a net change of -32.05.

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months-6.21%
6 Months8.13%
YTD6.85%
1 Year22.13%
20 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4580.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹4604.2

As of the latest data, the stock price of Britannia is 4580.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.51% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -23.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4603.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, there were a total of 9,202 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,603.6.

