comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 4502.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4530.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4502.85 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 4552.8 and a low of 4462.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 109,114.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The stock had a trading volume of 13,444 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 08:22:41 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4502.85 on last trading day

Based on the given data, on the last day of Britannia's BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 13,444. The closing price of the shares was 4,502.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App