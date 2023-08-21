Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 4502.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4530.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4502.85 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 4552.8 and a low of 4462.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 109,114.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The stock had a trading volume of 13,444 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4502.85 on last trading day

Based on the given data, on the last day of Britannia's BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 13,444. The closing price of the shares was 4,502.85.

