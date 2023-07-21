Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM ISTLivemint
Britannia stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 5051.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5090.65 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹5043.05 and closed at ₹5051.05. The stock reached a high of ₹5103.75 and a low of ₹5043.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹122,577.88 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹5268.55 and a 52-week low of ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 2523 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:04:03 AM IST
21 Jul 2023, 09:57:14 AM IST
