Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 5051.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5090.65 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 5043.05 and closed at 5051.05. The stock reached a high of 5103.75 and a low of 5043.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 122,577.88 crores, with a 52-week high of 5268.55 and a 52-week low of 3555. The BSE volume for the day was 2523 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:04:03 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5090.65, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹5051.05

The current price of Britannia stock is 5090.65 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 39.6.

21 Jul 2023, 09:57:14 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5051.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, a total of 2523 shares were traded at a closing price of 5051.05.

