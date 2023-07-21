comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 5051.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5034 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

The last day of trading for Britannia saw an open price of 5043.05 and a close price of 5051.05. The stock reached a high of 5103.75 and a low of 5043.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 122,076.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 3267.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:21:34 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5034, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹5051.05

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5034 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -17.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and the value has decreased by 17.05.

Click here for Britannia Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:03:17 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5055, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹5051.05

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5055 with a percent change of 0.08. The net change is 3.95. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change.

21 Jul 2023, 10:49:50 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5058.5, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹5051.05

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5058.5. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.45.

21 Jul 2023, 10:31:31 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5064.8, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹5051.05

The current stock price of Britannia is 5064.8, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 13.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:26:05 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5051.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,267. The closing price for the day was 5,051.05.

Wait for it…

