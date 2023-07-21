Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

The last day of trading for Britannia saw an open price of ₹5043.05 and a close price of ₹5051.05. The stock reached a high of ₹5103.75 and a low of ₹5043.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹122,076.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 3267.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹5034 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -17.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and the value has decreased by ₹17.05.
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹5055 with a percent change of 0.08. The net change is 3.95. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change.
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹5058.5. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.45.
The current stock price of Britannia is ₹5064.8, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 13.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
