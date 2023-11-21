Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 4712.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4687 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4660.1 and closed at 4718. The highest price reached during the day was 4735.35, while the lowest was 4660.1. The market capitalization of Britannia is 113,512.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 4064. The stock traded a volume of 2501 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4675.05 and a high price of 4714.

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4687, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹4712.25

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4687, which reflects a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -25.25, indicating that the stock has decreased by 25.25.

21 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months3.77%
6 Months4.74%
YTD9.39%
1 Year14.76%
21 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4695.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹4712.25

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4695.05, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -17.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% or 17.2.

21 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4718 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Britannia was 2501 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4718.

