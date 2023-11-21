Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4660.1 and closed at ₹4718. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4735.35, while the lowest was ₹4660.1. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹113,512.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹4064. The stock traded a volume of 2501 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of ₹4675.05 and a high price of ₹4714.
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4687, which reflects a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -25.25, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹25.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|3.77%
|6 Months
|4.74%
|YTD
|9.39%
|1 Year
|14.76%
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4695.05, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -17.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% or ₹17.2.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Britannia was 2501 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4718.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!