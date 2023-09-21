Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4596.35 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹4600, while the low was ₹4508. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹109,116.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 52,430 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
