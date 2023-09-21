Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 4596.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4530.15 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4596.35 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 4600, while the low was 4508. The company's market capitalization stands at 109,116.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the day was 52,430 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4530.15, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹4596.35

The current price of Britannia stock is 4530.15. There has been a percent change of -1.44, which indicates a decrease in stock value. The net change in stock price is -66.2, suggesting a decline in value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4596.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia had a BSE trading volume of 52,430 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,596.35.

