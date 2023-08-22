Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Britannia opened at ₹4550 and closed at ₹4535.65. The stock reached a high of ₹4558.1 and a low of ₹4500.05. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹108618.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on the last day was 11533.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.