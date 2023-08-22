Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 4535.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4509.45 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia opened at 4550 and closed at 4535.65. The stock reached a high of 4558.1 and a low of 4500.05. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 108618.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on the last day was 11533.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4509.45, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹4535.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4509.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -26.2, suggesting a decrease in value. Overall, these figures show a decline in the stock price of Britannia.

22 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4535.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 11,533 shares with a closing price of 4,535.65.

