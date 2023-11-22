Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 4712.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4688 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4695.05 and closed at 4712.25. The high for the day was 4714 and the low was 4664. The market capitalization is 112933.92 crore. The 52-week high is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 4095.05. The BSE volume for the day was 7094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4712.25 on last trading day

