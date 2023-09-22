Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4511.05 and closed at ₹4530.15. The stock reached a high of ₹4562 and a low of ₹4480. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹109,884.12 crore. The 52-week high for Britannia's stock is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 42,143 shares.
The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4528.7, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -27.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|3 Months
|-12.72%
|6 Months
|7.44%
|YTD
|5.83%
|1 Year
|21.06%
The current price of Britannia stock is ₹4562. It has experienced a percent change of 0.7, resulting in a net change of 31.85.
On the last day, Britannia had a trading volume of 42,143 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹4,530.15.
