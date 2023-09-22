Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 4556.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4528.7 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4511.05 and closed at 4530.15. The stock reached a high of 4562 and a low of 4480. The company's market capitalization is currently at 109,884.12 crore. The 52-week high for Britannia's stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 42,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4528.7, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹4556.35

The current stock price of Britannia is 4528.7, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -27.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.08%
3 Months-12.72%
6 Months7.44%
YTD5.83%
1 Year21.06%
22 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4562, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹4530.15

The current price of Britannia stock is 4562. It has experienced a percent change of 0.7, resulting in a net change of 31.85.

22 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4530.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia had a trading volume of 42,143 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4,530.15.

