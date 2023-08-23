Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4519.75 and closed at ₹4509.45. The stock's high for the day was recorded at ₹4520, while the low was ₹4496.9. The market capitalization of Britannia was ₹108,679.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low was ₹3555. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for Britannia was 3306.
The current price of Britannia stock is ₹4502.3 with a net change of -7.65, representing a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% and the net change is a decrease of ₹7.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.27%
|3 Months
|-5.18%
|6 Months
|0.18%
|YTD
|4.74%
|1 Year
|22.72%
On the last day, Britannia had a trading volume of 3,306 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Britannia's shares was ₹4,509.45.
