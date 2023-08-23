Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 4509.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4502.3 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4519.75 and closed at 4509.45. The stock's high for the day was recorded at 4520, while the low was 4496.9. The market capitalization of Britannia was 108,679.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 5268.55, and the 52-week low was 3555. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for Britannia was 3306.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4502.3, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹4509.95

The current price of Britannia stock is 4502.3 with a net change of -7.65, representing a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% and the net change is a decrease of 7.65.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.27%
3 Months-5.18%
6 Months0.18%
YTD4.74%
1 Year22.72%
23 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4512, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4509.45

The current stock price of Britannia is 4512, with a percent change of 0.06% and a net change of 2.55.

23 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4509.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia had a trading volume of 3,306 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Britannia's shares was 4,509.45.

