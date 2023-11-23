Britannia Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4724.95 and closed at ₹4697.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4724.95, while the lowest price was ₹4663.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹113,245.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹4095.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1489.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4697.05 on last trading day
