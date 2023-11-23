Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 4697.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4700.95 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4724.95 and closed at 4697.05. The highest price reached during the day was 4724.95, while the lowest price was 4663.7. The company has a market capitalization of 113,245.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 4095.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1489.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4697.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, a total of 1,489 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 4,697.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.