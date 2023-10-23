Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4575.05, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹4577.35 The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4575.05 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.05% and a decrease of 2.3 points. Overall, this indicates a slightly negative trend in the stock's performance. Click here for Britannia Key Metrics

Britannia share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 4594.15 10 Days 4571.83 20 Days 4561.93 50 Days 4545.18 100 Days 4736.82 300 Days 4571.68 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.7 (+15.88%) & ₹6.4 (-20.99%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.45 (-59.88%) & ₹26.1 (-48.06%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range Today, Britannia Industries stock had a low price of ₹4557.4 and a high price of ₹4600. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4594.8, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹4577.35 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4594.8, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 17.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.38% from its previous value and the value has increased by ₹17.45. Overall, the stock price of Britannia has seen a slight increase in recent trading. Click here for Britannia Board Meetings

Britannia Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia October futures opened at 4567.9 as against previous close of 4568.6 Britannia, a leading Indian food company, is currently trading at a spot price of 4593.1. The bid price stands at 4587.5 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 4591.2 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 1444400. Britannia is known for its wide range of food products and has a strong presence in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4596, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹4577.35 The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4596, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 18.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the actual increase in price is ₹18.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 24299.0 32.4 0.13 24735.5 17888.0 234280.56 Britannia Industries 4592.2 14.85 0.32 5268.55 3690.9 110611.54 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1278.0 -36.2 -2.75 1462.0 851.7 46253.19 Adani Wilmar 329.4 -6.25 -1.86 730.0 327.0 42811.41

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was ₹4557.4, while the high price was ₹4600. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 11 11 12 Buy 11 11 10 14 Hold 10 10 10 8 Sell 5 5 4 1 Strong Sell 0 0 1 1

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.65 (-7.94%) & ₹4.75 (-41.36%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.65 (-57.56%) & ₹1.55 (-58.11%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4595.7, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹4577.35 The current data for Britannia stock shows that its price is ₹4595.7. There has been a 0.4 percent change, resulting in a net change of 18.35.

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 24432.75 166.15 0.68 24735.5 17888.0 235570.12 Britannia Industries 4594.5 17.15 0.37 5268.55 3690.9 110666.94 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1282.5 -31.7 -2.41 1462.0 851.7 46416.05 Adani Wilmar 329.5 -6.15 -1.83 730.0 327.0 42824.41

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was ₹4557.4, while the high price was ₹4600.

Britannia October futures opened at 4567.9 as against previous close of 4568.6 Britannia's spot price is currently at 4588.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 4591.75, while the offer price is at 4593.0. There is a small quantity of 200 shares available at the offer price and the same quantity at the bid price. The open interest for Britannia stands at 1504600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4597, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹4577.35 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4597, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 19.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.43% from its previous closing price, with a net increase of ₹19.65.

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.05 (-11.47%) & ₹3.4 (-29.17%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.4 (-60.47%) & ₹1.4 (-62.16%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 24297.75 31.15 0.13 24735.5 17888.0 234268.51 Britannia Industries 4573.7 -3.65 -0.08 5268.55 3690.9 110165.93 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1289.0 -25.2 -1.92 1462.0 851.7 46651.3 Adani Wilmar 329.4 -6.25 -1.86 730.0 327.0 42811.41

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4582.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹4577.35 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4582.9 with a net change of 5.55 and a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value by 0.12% or 5.55 points. It is important to note that this data is current at the time of the report and may change throughout the trading day.

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range Today, Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of ₹4557.4 and a high price of ₹4590.

Britannia October futures opened at 4567.9 as against previous close of 4568.6 Britannia, a renowned stock in the market, is currently trading at a spot price of 4582.8. The bid price stands at 4584.45, with a bid quantity of 200. On the other hand, the offer price is 4587.75, accompanied by an offer quantity of 400. The stock has an open interest of 1544000. Investors can take advantage of these data points to make informed decisions in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Britannia Live Updates

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4584.6, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹4577.35 The current price of Britannia stock is ₹4584.6, with a net change of 7.25. This represents a percent change of 0.16.

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.12% 3 Months -7.47% 6 Months 5.83% YTD 6.33% 1 Year 20.84%

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4575.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹4577.35 As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is ₹4575.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -1.4.