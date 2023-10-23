Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 01:42 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 4577.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4575.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last trading day, Britannia's open, close, and high prices were all recorded at 4604.2, while the low price was 4558.7. The company's market capitalization is currently 110,150.28 crore. The 52-week high and low prices stand at 5268.55 and 3690.9 respectively. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 7119 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4575.05, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹4577.35

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4575.05 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.05% and a decrease of 2.3 points. Overall, this indicates a slightly negative trend in the stock's performance.

Click here for Britannia Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Britannia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days4594.15
10 Days4571.83
20 Days4561.93
50 Days4545.18
100 Days4736.82
300 Days4571.68
23 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.7 (+15.88%) & 6.4 (-20.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.45 (-59.88%) & 26.1 (-48.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock had a low price of 4557.4 and a high price of 4600.

23 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4594.8, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹4577.35

The current stock price of Britannia is 4594.8, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 17.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.38% from its previous value and the value has increased by 17.45. Overall, the stock price of Britannia has seen a slight increase in recent trading.

Click here for Britannia Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Britannia Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4567.9 as against previous close of 4568.6

Britannia, a leading Indian food company, is currently trading at a spot price of 4593.1. The bid price stands at 4587.5 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 4591.2 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 1444400. Britannia is known for its wide range of food products and has a strong presence in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4596, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹4577.35

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4596, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 18.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the actual increase in price is 18.65.

23 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24299.032.40.1324735.517888.0234280.56
Britannia Industries4592.214.850.325268.553690.9110611.54
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1278.0-36.2-2.751462.0851.746253.19
Adani Wilmar329.4-6.25-1.86730.0327.042811.41
23 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4557.4, while the high price was 4600.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Britannia share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy11111112
Buy11111014
Hold1010108
Sell5541
Strong Sell0011
23 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.65 (-7.94%) & 4.75 (-41.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.65 (-57.56%) & 1.55 (-58.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4595.7, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹4577.35

The current data for Britannia stock shows that its price is 4595.7. There has been a 0.4 percent change, resulting in a net change of 18.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24432.75166.150.6824735.517888.0235570.12
Britannia Industries4594.517.150.375268.553690.9110666.94
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1282.5-31.7-2.411462.0851.746416.05
Adani Wilmar329.5-6.15-1.83730.0327.042824.41
23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4557.4, while the high price was 4600.

23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4567.9 as against previous close of 4568.6

Britannia's spot price is currently at 4588.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 4591.75, while the offer price is at 4593.0. There is a small quantity of 200 shares available at the offer price and the same quantity at the bid price. The open interest for Britannia stands at 1504600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4597, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹4577.35

The current stock price of Britannia is 4597, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 19.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.43% from its previous closing price, with a net increase of 19.65.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.05 (-11.47%) & 3.4 (-29.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.4 (-60.47%) & 1.4 (-62.16%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24297.7531.150.1324735.517888.0234268.51
Britannia Industries4573.7-3.65-0.085268.553690.9110165.93
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1289.0-25.2-1.921462.0851.746651.3
Adani Wilmar329.4-6.25-1.86730.0327.042811.41
23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4582.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹4577.35

The current stock price of Britannia is 4582.9 with a net change of 5.55 and a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value by 0.12% or 5.55 points. It is important to note that this data is current at the time of the report and may change throughout the trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4557.4 and a high price of 4590.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4567.9 as against previous close of 4568.6

Britannia, a renowned stock in the market, is currently trading at a spot price of 4582.8. The bid price stands at 4584.45, with a bid quantity of 200. On the other hand, the offer price is 4587.75, accompanied by an offer quantity of 400. The stock has an open interest of 1544000. Investors can take advantage of these data points to make informed decisions in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4584.6, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹4577.35

The current price of Britannia stock is 4584.6, with a net change of 7.25. This represents a percent change of 0.16.

23 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.12%
3 Months-7.47%
6 Months5.83%
YTD6.33%
1 Year20.84%
23 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4575.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹4577.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4575.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -1.4.

23 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4604.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia shares was 7119. The closing price for these shares was 4604.2.

