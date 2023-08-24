comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.5 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.6 -1.01%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 978.8 2.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 1.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 4509.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4525.8 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4619.2 and closed at 4509.95. The stock had a high of 4619.2 and a low of 4485 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is 109,012.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The stock had a trading volume of 8140 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:06:34 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4509.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia had a BSE volume of 8140 shares with a closing price of 4509.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App