Britannia Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Britannia stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 4509.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4525.8 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4619.2 and closed at ₹4509.95. The stock had a high of ₹4619.2 and a low of ₹4485 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹109,012.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The stock had a trading volume of 8140 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:06:34 AM IST
