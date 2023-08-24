Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 4509.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4525.8 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4619.2 and closed at 4509.95. The stock had a high of 4619.2 and a low of 4485 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is 109,012.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The stock had a trading volume of 8140 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

