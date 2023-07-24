Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Trading: Negative Day for the Stock

comScore
1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Britannia stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 5045 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5024.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 5043.05 and closed at 5051.05. The highest price reached during the day was 5103.75, while the lowest price was 5001.25. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently 121,379.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the day was 29,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:52:33 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5024.85, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹5045

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5024.85. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -20.15, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:36:14 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5025.95, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹5045

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5025.95. There has been a percentage change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.05, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the Britannia stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:22:02 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5039, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹5045

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5039, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:08:14 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5039.25, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹5051.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5039.25. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.8, suggesting a decrease of 11.8 in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 08:16:02 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5051.05 yesterday

On the last day, Britannia had a trading volume of 29,528 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,051.05.

