Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Trading: Negative Day for the Stock

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹5043.05 and closed at ₹5051.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5103.75, while the lowest price was ₹5001.25. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently ₹121,379.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 29,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.