Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Sparks Optimism

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 4691.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4706.4 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4704.95 and closed at 4691.15. The highest price reached during the day was 4710, while the lowest price was 4677.15. The market capitalization of Britannia stands at 113,377.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 4095.05. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on that day was 1281.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4706.4, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹4691.15

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4706.4, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 15.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and the net change in price is 15.25.

24 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4691.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, a total volume of 1281 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4691.15.

