Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Sparks Optimism

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4704.95 and closed at ₹4691.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4710, while the lowest price was ₹4677.15. The market capitalization of Britannia stands at ₹113,377.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹4095.05. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on that day was 1281.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.