Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 4544.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4516.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4515.05 and closed at 4509.05. The stock reached a high of 4559.85 and a low of 4515.05. The company's market cap is currently at 109,832.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 22220 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:06:04 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4516.05, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹4544.2

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4516.05, with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -28.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% and the value has decreased by 28.15.

25 Aug 2023, 10:00:07 AM IST

Britannia August futures opened at 4535.0 as against previous close of 4542.65

Britannia is currently trading at a spot price of 4511.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 4515.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4518.0. There is an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest stands at 2,374,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:41:00 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4515.1, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹4544.2

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4515.1 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -29.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32:11 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months-5.61%
6 Months2.05%
YTD5.46%
1 Year24.15%
25 Aug 2023, 09:03:26 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4559.85, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹4509.05

Britannia stock is currently priced at 4559.85, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 50.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.13% and has seen a positive net change of 50.8.

25 Aug 2023, 08:05:50 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4509.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,220. The closing price for the shares was 4,509.05.

