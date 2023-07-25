Britannia Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Britannia stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 5045 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4974.7 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹5045 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹5045, while the low was ₹4945. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹119,824.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹5268.55 and ₹3555 respectively. The BSE volume for Britannia on that day was 9270 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:25:57 AM IST
