Britannia Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 5045 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4974.7 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 5045 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 5045, while the low was 4945. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 119,824.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 5268.55 and 3555 respectively. The BSE volume for Britannia on that day was 9270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5045 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,270. The closing price for the day was 5,045.

