Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 4556.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4570.1 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at 4560 and closed at 4556.35. The stock had a high of 4571.8 and a low of 4510. The market capitalization of Britannia is 110,079.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2990.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4570.1, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹4556.35

The current price of Britannia stock is 4570.1 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 13.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.3% and gained 13.75 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4556.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a trading volume of 2990 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4556.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.