Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at ₹4560 and closed at ₹4556.35. The stock had a high of ₹4571.8 and a low of ₹4510. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹110,079.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2990.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Britannia stock is ₹4570.1 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 13.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.3% and gained 13.75 points.
On the last day of trading, Britannia had a trading volume of 2990 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹4556.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!