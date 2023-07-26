comScore
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 4969.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4885.25 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 5039.95, the close price was 4969.85, the highest price reached was 5040, and the lowest price was 4876. The market capitalization of Britannia is 117,670.18 crore. The 52-week high price is 5268.55, and the 52-week low price is 3555. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 9312.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:00:27 AM IST

