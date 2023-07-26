Britannia Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day, Britannia's open price was ₹5039.95, the close price was ₹4969.85, the highest price reached was ₹5040, and the lowest price was ₹4876. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹117,670.18 crore. The 52-week high price is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low price is ₹3555. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 9312.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.