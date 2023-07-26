Britannia Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Britannia stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 4969.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4885.25 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Britannia's open price was ₹5039.95, the close price was ₹4969.85, the highest price reached was ₹5040, and the lowest price was ₹4876. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹117,670.18 crore. The 52-week high price is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low price is ₹3555. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 9312.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:00:27 AM IST
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4969.85 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 9312 shares, and the closing price was ₹4969.85.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!