Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 4969.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4885.25 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 5039.95, the close price was 4969.85, the highest price reached was 5040, and the lowest price was 4876. The market capitalization of Britannia is 117,670.18 crore. The 52-week high price is 5268.55, and the 52-week low price is 3555. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 9312.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4969.85 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 9312 shares, and the closing price was 4969.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.