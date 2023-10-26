Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 4510.85, down -0.38% from yesterday's 4527.85

26 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 4527.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4510.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was 4481.1, and it closed at 4528.05. The stock's high for the day was 4583, while the low was 4481.1. The company has a market capitalization of 108,717.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3690.9. On the BSE, a total of 41,145 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:51 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia closed today at ₹4510.85, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

Today, Britannia stock closed at 4510.85, showing a decrease of 0.38% or a net change of -17 from yesterday's closing price of 4527.85.

26 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
26 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Britannia Industries stock is 4476.9, while the high price is 4522.

26 Oct 2023, 03:34 PM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4516.25 as against previous close of 4538.4

Britannia, a leading FMCG company, is currently trading at a spot price of 4510. The bid price stands at 4500.35, while the offer price is 4505.05. The bid and offer quantities are both at 200. The open interest for Britannia is currently at 247600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Britannia Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Britannia Industries Ltd stock is 3,701.30, while the 52-week high price is 5,270.35.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4520.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4520.9. There has been a decrease of 0.15% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.95.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-98.36%) & 4.6 (-65.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-62.22%) & 1.1 (-84.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock had a low price of 4479.95 and a high price of 4520.1 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4514.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4514.4. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.45, indicating a decrease of 13.45 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4516.25 as against previous close of 4538.4

Britannia's spot price is currently 4510 with a bid price of 4510.15 and an offer price of 4515.35. There is a bid quantity of 400 and an offer quantity of 400. The stock's open interest stands at 251,200.

26 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4508.05, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4508.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.44%, resulting in a net change of -19.8.

Click here for Britannia Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Britannia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days4583.04
10 Days4572.24
20 Days4560.22
50 Days4543.70
100 Days4736.38
300 Days4574.34
26 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.25 (-91.8%) & 5.8 (-56.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.95 (-57.78%) & 3.0 (-58.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock had a low price of 4479.95 and a high price of 4520.10.

26 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4505.8, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

The current data shows that Britannia stock is priced at 4505.8. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.05, suggesting a decrease of 22.05 in the stock price.

Click here for Britannia Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Britannia Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4516.25 as against previous close of 4538.4

Britannia's spot price is currently at 4509, with a bid price of 4516.35 and an offer price of 4519.75. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The stock's open interest is at 269,400 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
26 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4505.5, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4505.5, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -22.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% and has decreased by 22.35.

26 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Britannia share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy11111112
Buy11111014
Hold1010108
Sell5541
Strong Sell0011
26 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4479.95, while the high price was 4520.1.

26 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.8 (-73.77%) & 5.35 (-60.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.15 (+4.44%) & 9.0 (+25.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4493.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 4493.65. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -34.2, which means the stock price has decreased by 34.2.

26 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
26 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4516.25 as against previous close of 4538.4

Britannia's spot price is currently at 4487, with a bid price of 4489.9 and an offer price of 4492.0. The offer quantity is 400, while the bid quantity is 200. The open interest stands at 294400.

26 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock reached a low of 4479.95 and a high of 4520.1 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4483.45, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4483.45. There has been a 0.98% decrease in the price, resulting in a net change of -44.4.

26 Oct 2023, 10:54 AM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-72.13%) & 5.1 (-61.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.8 (+105.56%) & 3.0 (+33.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4494.1, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4494.1, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -33.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value of 0.75% and a decrease of 33.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
26 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4480 and a high price of 4520.1 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4516.25 as against previous close of 4538.4

The spot price of Britannia stock is currently at 4502.15, with a bid price of 4509.75 and an offer price of 4513.55. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for Britannia stock stands at 316,800 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4496.75, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

26 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.45%
3 Months-5.25%
6 Months2.92%
YTD5.25%
1 Year22.1%
26 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4508.7, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

The current data of Britannia stock shows that its price is 4508.7. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -19.15, implying a decrease of 19.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4528.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, there were a total of 41,145 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,528.05.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.