Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Dip in Negative Trade Trend

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4521.05 and closed at ₹4562.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4586.8 and a low of ₹4521.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,481.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,785 shares.
The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4557.3 with a percent change of -0.28. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -12.6, indicating a decrease of ₹12.6 compared to the previous trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|-12.99%
|6 Months
|8.43%
|YTD
|6.1%
|1 Year
|20.37%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is ₹4569.9. There has been no change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.
The trading volume for Britannia on the BSE for the last day was 26,785 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,562.25.
