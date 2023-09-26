Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Dip in Negative Trade Trend

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4521.05 and closed at ₹4562.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4586.8 and a low of ₹4521.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,481.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.