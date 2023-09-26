Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Dip in Negative Trade Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 4569.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4557.3 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4521.05 and closed at 4562.25. The stock reached a high of 4586.8 and a low of 4521.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 110,481.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4557.3, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹4569.9

The current stock price of Britannia is 4557.3 with a percent change of -0.28. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -12.6, indicating a decrease of 12.6 compared to the previous trading day.

26 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months-12.99%
6 Months8.43%
YTD6.1%
1 Year20.37%
26 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4569.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹4569.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4569.9. There has been no change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.

26 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4562.25 on last trading day

The trading volume for Britannia on the BSE for the last day was 26,785 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,562.25.

