Britannia Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 4885.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4984.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, the open price of Britannia was 4845.05, the close price was 4885.25, the high price was 4993.2, and the low price was 4845.05. The market capitalization of Britannia was 120,069.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5268.55 and the 52-week low was 3555. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3515.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 3,515 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 4,885.25.

