Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 4515.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's 4510.85
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at ₹4515.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

26 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 4510.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4515.5 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at 4520.1 and closed at 4527.85. The stock reached a high of 4522 and a low of 4476.9. The market capitalization for Britannia is 108,652.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3690.9. The BSE volume for Britannia was 20,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:42:03 PM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia closed today at ₹4515.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

Today, the closing price of Britannia stock was 4515.5, which represents a net change of 4.65 and a percent change of 0.1. Yesterday's closing price was 4510.85.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19:57 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24061.5493.92.124735.517888.0231990.68
Britannia Industries4515.54.650.15268.553690.9108764.08
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1279.9529.952.41462.0851.746323.76
Adani Wilmar331.2513.754.33730.0303.4543051.85
27 Oct 2023, 05:33:24 PM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Britannia Industries stock is 4490.8, while the high price is 4541.35.

27 Oct 2023, 03:34:47 PM IST

Britannia October futures opened at 4515.95 as against previous close of 4517.0

Britannia stock is currently trading at a spot price of 4520.05. The bid price is 4530.4, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 4531.65, which represents the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 200. The stock has a high open interest of 1982800.

27 Oct 2023, 02:51:10 PM IST

Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 40.7 (-2.51%) & 23.5 (-6.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 91.05 (-4.46%) & 52.15 (-5.18%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41:58 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24062.6495.02.124735.517888.0232001.29
Britannia Industries4514.954.10.095268.553690.9108750.83
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1294.744.73.581462.0851.746857.59
Adani Wilmar333.5516.055.06730.0303.4543350.78
27 Oct 2023, 02:25:06 PM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4505, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is at 4505, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -5.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and net change.

27 Oct 2023, 02:12:45 PM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4490.8, while the high price was 4541.35.

27 Oct 2023, 02:10:13 PM IST

Britannia October futures opened at 4515.95 as against previous close of 4517.0

Britannia, a renowned company in the food industry, currently has a spot price of 4523.2. The bid price stands at 4532.25, with a bid quantity of 200. The offer price is 4536.2, accompanied by an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for Britannia is 1885400. With these figures in mind, investors can make informed decisions regarding their investment in Britannia's stock.

27 Oct 2023, 02:01:08 PM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4529.45, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4529.45, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 18.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the net change is an increase of 18.6 points.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42:50 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days4568.21
10 Days4572.01
20 Days4558.12
50 Days4543.47
100 Days4735.09
300 Days4575.21
27 Oct 2023, 01:28:58 PM IST

Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 40.1 (-3.95%) & 22.1 (-12.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 82.0 (-13.96%) & 13.05 (-38.0%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:15:17 PM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock reached a low of 4490.8 and a high of 4541.35.

27 Oct 2023, 01:03:01 PM IST

Britannia Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 01:02:48 PM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4534.2, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

The current stock price of Britannia is 4534.2, with a net change of 23.35 and a percent change of 0.52. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% or 23.35.

27 Oct 2023, 12:54:13 PM IST

Britannia October futures opened at 4515.95 as against previous close of 4517.0

Britannia is a stock with a current spot price of 4532. The bid price is 4544.0 and the offer price is 4547.5. There is a bid quantity of 200 and an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 1832800. Britannia is a company that operates in the food industry and is listed on the stock exchange.

27 Oct 2023, 12:39:51 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24000.0432.41.8324735.517888.0231397.73
Britannia Industries4530.519.650.445268.553690.9109125.38
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1294.9544.953.61462.0851.746866.64
Adani Wilmar326.79.22.9730.0303.4542460.5
27 Oct 2023, 12:27:20 PM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4490.8 and a high price of 4541.35.

27 Oct 2023, 12:24:17 PM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4533.35, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4533.35. It has experienced a 0.5% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 22.5.

27 Oct 2023, 12:18:26 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy11111112
Buy11111014
Hold1010108
Sell5541
Strong Sell0011
27 Oct 2023, 12:02:49 PM IST

Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 41.6 (-0.36%) & 23.95 (-5.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 4200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.6 (-35.39%) & 84.5 (-11.33%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41:38 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4522.5, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

The current stock price of Britannia is 4522.5. It has experienced a 0.26% increase, with a net change of 11.65.

27 Oct 2023, 11:38:09 AM IST

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23877.5309.91.3124735.517888.0230216.64
Britannia Industries4527.3516.50.375268.553690.9109049.51
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1280.2530.252.421462.0851.746334.62
Adani Wilmar326.38.82.77730.0303.4542408.51
27 Oct 2023, 11:35:31 AM IST

Britannia October futures opened at 4515.95 as against previous close of 4517.0

Britannia, a stock trading at a spot price of 4523, has a bid price of 4533.0 and an offer price of 4536.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest for Britannia is 1806200.

27 Oct 2023, 11:12:43 AM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4490.8, while the high price reached was 4541.35.

27 Oct 2023, 11:09:23 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4514, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

The current price of Britannia stock is 4514 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the actual price change is 3.15.

27 Oct 2023, 10:53:20 AM IST

Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 27 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 4700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 46.0 (+10.18%) & 120.3 (+13.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 27 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 4200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.95 (-28.98%) & 86.95 (-8.76%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38:58 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4520, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4520. There has been a 0.2 percent change, with a net change of 9.15.

27 Oct 2023, 10:30:33 AM IST

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23722.55154.950.6624735.517888.0228722.67
Britannia Industries4519.38.450.195268.553690.9108855.61
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1267.9517.951.441462.0851.745889.46
Adani Wilmar324.356.852.16730.0303.4542155.08
27 Oct 2023, 10:15:17 AM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4490.8, while the high price was 4541.35.

27 Oct 2023, 10:07:51 AM IST

Britannia October futures opened at 4515.95 as against previous close of 4517.0

Britannia stock is currently trading at a spot price of 4526.25. The bid price is 4535.95 and the offer price is 4540.55. The offer quantity is 200 shares and the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for Britannia stock is 1770600.

27 Oct 2023, 09:55:57 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:52:16 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4510.85, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4510.85. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17, suggesting a decrease of 17 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:36:06 AM IST

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months-2.93%
6 Months2.08%
YTD4.65%
1 Year21.4%
27 Oct 2023, 09:22:13 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4510.85, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹4527.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 4510.85. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17, which means that the stock has decreased by 17. Overall, the stock of Britannia has experienced a slight decrease in its price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:13:00 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4527.85 on last trading day

The last day of Britannia BSE volume was 20936 shares, with a closing price of 4527.85.

