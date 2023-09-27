Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 4569.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4604.95 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4569.9 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 4610, while the lowest price was 4554.25. The market capitalization of Britannia is 110,918.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3690.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 24,742.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4604.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹4569.9

The current price of Britannia stock is 4604.95, with a net change of 35.05 and a percent change of 0.77. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4569.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Britannia was 24,742 shares, and the closing price was 4,569.9.

