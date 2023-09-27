Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4569.9 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4610, while the lowest price was ₹4554.25. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹110,918.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3690.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 24,742.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.