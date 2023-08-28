comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 4525.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4505.35 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4558.95 and closed at 4544.2. The highest price reached during the day was 4558.95, while the lowest was 4505.6. The market capitalization of the company is 108992.9 crores. In the past year, the stock reached a high of 5268.55 and a low of 3555. The BSE volume for the day was 20476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46:50 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4505.35, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹4525.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 4505.35. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.2, indicating a decrease of 20.2 in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 09:30:33 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months-5.15%
6 Months1.87%
YTD5.07%
1 Year24.11%
28 Aug 2023, 09:06:21 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4525, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹4544.2

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4525. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.2, which means the stock has decreased by 19.2.

28 Aug 2023, 08:16:11 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4544.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a BSE volume of 20,476 shares. The closing price for the day was 4544.2.

