Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4558.95 and closed at ₹4544.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4558.95, while the lowest was ₹4505.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹108992.9 crores. In the past year, the stock reached a high of ₹5268.55 and a low of ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 20476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.