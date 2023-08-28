Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4558.95 and closed at ₹4544.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4558.95, while the lowest was ₹4505.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹108992.9 crores. In the past year, the stock reached a high of ₹5268.55 and a low of ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 20476 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is ₹4505.35. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.2, indicating a decrease of ₹20.2 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|-5.15%
|6 Months
|1.87%
|YTD
|5.07%
|1 Year
|24.11%
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4525. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹19.2.
On the last day of trading, Britannia had a BSE volume of 20,476 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹4544.2.
