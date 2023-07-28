comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trade Boosts Market
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trade Boosts Market

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 4875.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4932.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at 4941.65 and closed at 4984.35. The stock reached a high of 5015 and a low of 4763.2. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 117,442.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia was 18,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:21:25 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4932.05, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹4875.5

The current stock price of Britannia is 4932.05 with a net change of 56.55, representing a percent change of 1.16. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.16% from its previous value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:05:22 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4875.8, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹4984.35

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4875.8. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -108.55, indicating a decline in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:05:42 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4984.35 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Britannia shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 18,392 shares. The closing price of the shares was 4984.35.

