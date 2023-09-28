Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 4602.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4627.6 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was 4598.95 and the close price was 4602.9. The stock reached a high of 4633 and a low of 4569.6. The market capitalization of Britannia is 111,464.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3690.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,957 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4602.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia had a BSE volume of 13,957 shares, with a closing price of 4602.9.

