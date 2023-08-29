Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 4525.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4520.2 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of Britannia, the open price was 4549.95 and the close price was 4525.55. The highest price reached during the day was 4549.95, while the lowest price was 4484.35. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 108,877.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5268.55, while the 52-week low was 3555. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 6868 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4520.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹4525.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4520.2, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -5.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.12% and the value has decreased by 5.35 points.

29 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4525.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 6868 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4525.55.

