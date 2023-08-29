Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

On the last day of Britannia, the open price was ₹4549.95 and the close price was ₹4525.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4549.95, while the lowest price was ₹4484.35. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹108,877.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low was ₹3555. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 6868 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.