Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 4627.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4535 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4625 and closed at 4627.6. The stock reached a high of 4634.1 and a low of 4505.9. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 109,233.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3690.9. The stock had a trading volume of 31,933 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4535, down -2% from yesterday's ₹4627.6

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4535, with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -92.6. This means that the stock has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by 92.6.

29 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4627.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Britannia was 31,933 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,627.6.

