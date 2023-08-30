Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 4526 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4521.55 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, the open price for Britannia was 4510.7, and the close price remained the same at 4510.7. The high for the day was 4534.95, while the low was 4485.7. The market capitalization for Britannia stood at 109,232.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 5268.55, and the 52-week low was 3555. The BSE volume for the day was 4428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4521.55, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹4526

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4521.55. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, further confirming the decrease in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decline in the value of Britannia stock.

30 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months-4.14%
6 Months1.55%
YTD5.18%
1 Year22.2%
30 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4534.95, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹4510.7

The current price of Britannia stock is 4534.95, with a net change of 24.25 and a percent change of 0.54. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4510.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia had a BSE volume of 4,428 shares with a closing price of 4,510.7.

