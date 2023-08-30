Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price for Britannia was ₹4510.7, and the close price remained the same at ₹4510.7. The high for the day was ₹4534.95, while the low was ₹4485.7. The market capitalization for Britannia stood at 109,232.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low was ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 4428 shares.
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4521.55. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, further confirming the decrease in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decline in the value of Britannia stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|-4.14%
|6 Months
|1.55%
|YTD
|5.18%
|1 Year
|22.2%
The current price of Britannia stock is ₹4534.95, with a net change of 24.25 and a percent change of 0.54. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Britannia had a BSE volume of 4,428 shares with a closing price of ₹4,510.7.
