Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4507.55 and closed at ₹4510.85. The high for the day was ₹4541.35, while the low was ₹4490.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹108,764.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3690.9. The stock had a trading volume of 5196 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.92%
|3 Months
|-4.5%
|6 Months
|-0.86%
|YTD
|4.8%
|1 Year
|20.21%
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4515.5. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.65, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Britannia stock has experienced a minor upward trend.
On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, there were a total of 5,196 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,510.85.
