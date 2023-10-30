Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Britannia stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 4510.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4515.5 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4507.55 and closed at 4510.85. The high for the day was 4541.35, while the low was 4490.8. The market capitalization of the company is 108,764.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3690.9. The stock had a trading volume of 5196 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.92%
3 Months-4.5%
6 Months-0.86%
YTD4.8%
1 Year20.21%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4515.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4510.85

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4515.5. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.65, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Britannia stock has experienced a minor upward trend.

30 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4510.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, there were a total of 5,196 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 4,510.85.

