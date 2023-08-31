comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 4526 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4554.45 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4541.05 and closed at 4526. The highest price it reached during the day was 4554.45, while the lowest price was 4512.7. The market capitalization of the company is 109,702.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. On the BSE, a total of 3172 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:29:46 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4526 on last trading day

The volume of Britannia shares traded on the BSE on the last day was 3,172 shares.

