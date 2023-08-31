Britannia Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM ISTLivemint
Britannia stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 4526 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4554.45 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4541.05 and closed at ₹4526. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹4554.45, while the lowest price was ₹4512.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹109,702.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3555. On the BSE, a total of 3172 shares were traded.
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4526 on last trading day
The volume of Britannia shares traded on the BSE on the last day was 3,172 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹4,526.
