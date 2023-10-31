Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Trade Plunges into Negative Territory

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 4463.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4421.8 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4421.8, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹4463.1

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4421.8. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.3, suggesting a decline of 41.3 in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a decrease in the Britannia stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4510.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a total volume of 24,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 4,510.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.