Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Trade Plunges into Negative Territory

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4421.8, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹4463.1
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4421.8. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.3, suggesting a decline of ₹41.3 in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a decrease in the Britannia stock price.
31 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4510.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Britannia had a total volume of 24,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹4,510.5.