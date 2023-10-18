Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances closed today at ₹1212, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1234.65

On the last day of trading, the open price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances was ₹1228.8 and the close price was ₹1229.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1235 and a low of ₹1224. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2208.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1800 and the 52-week low is ₹980.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 66 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price NSE Live :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances closed today at ₹1212, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1234.65 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock closed today at ₹1212, with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -22.65. This indicates a decrease from yesterday's closing price of ₹1234.65.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IFB Industries 906.5 3.1 0.34 1166.0 698.0 3673.03 Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India 1208.05 -22.2 -1.8 1406.0 937.95 3284.79 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances 1212.0 -22.65 -1.83 1800.0 980.65 2167.0 Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility 41.25 -0.45 -1.08 78.0 33.21 1075.36 Singer India 126.47 3.41 2.77 124.9 57.91 773.91

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock is ₹1212, while the high price is ₹1231.15.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd has a 52-week low price of 977.55 and a 52-week high price of 1797.7.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IFB Industries 902.85 18.1 2.05 1166.0 698.0 3658.24 Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India 1229.0 -25.25 -2.01 1406.0 937.95 3341.76 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances 1235.0 5.15 0.42 1800.0 980.65 2208.12 Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility 41.7 0.2 0.48 78.0 33.21 1087.09 Singer India 123.06 2.06 1.7 122.1 57.91 753.04

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reached a low of ₹1224 and a high of ₹1235 today.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1223.72 10 Days 1221.61 20 Days 1225.63 50 Days 1223.06 100 Days 1191.29 300 Days 1256.51

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Live :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1235, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1229.85 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock currently has a price of ₹1235, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 5.15.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Live :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1235, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1229.85 The current data for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock shows that the stock price is ₹1235, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Live :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances closed at ₹1229.85 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances on the BSE was 66 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹1229.85.