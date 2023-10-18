Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances closed today at 1212, down -1.83% from yesterday's 1234.65

On the last day of trading, the open price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances was ₹1228.8 and the close price was ₹1229.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1235 and a low of ₹1224. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2208.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1800 and the 52-week low is ₹980.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 66 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock closed today at ₹1212, with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -22.65. This indicates a decrease from yesterday's closing price of ₹1234.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IFB Industries
|906.5
|3.1
|0.34
|1166.0
|698.0
|3673.03
|Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|1208.05
|-22.2
|-1.8
|1406.0
|937.95
|3284.79
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|1212.0
|-22.65
|-1.83
|1800.0
|980.65
|2167.0
|Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility
|41.25
|-0.45
|-1.08
|78.0
|33.21
|1075.36
|Singer India
|126.47
|3.41
|2.77
|124.9
|57.91
|773.91
The current day's low price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock is ₹1212, while the high price is ₹1231.15.
The stock of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd has a 52-week low price of 977.55 and a 52-week high price of 1797.7.
The current data for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock shows that the price is ₹1235. The percent change is 0.42, indicating a slight increase, and the net change is 5.15, meaning the stock has gained 5.15 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IFB Industries
|902.85
|18.1
|2.05
|1166.0
|698.0
|3658.24
|Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|1229.0
|-25.25
|-2.01
|1406.0
|937.95
|3341.76
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|1235.0
|5.15
|0.42
|1800.0
|980.65
|2208.12
|Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility
|41.7
|0.2
|0.48
|78.0
|33.21
|1087.09
|Singer India
|123.06
|2.06
|1.7
|122.1
|57.91
|753.04
The current data for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock shows that the price is ₹1235, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of 0.42% or 5.15 points.
Click here for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances AGM
The stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reached a low of ₹1224 and a high of ₹1235 today.
The current data for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock shows that the price is ₹1235, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.42% or 5.15 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1223.72
|10 Days
|1221.61
|20 Days
|1225.63
|50 Days
|1223.06
|100 Days
|1191.29
|300 Days
|1256.51
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock reached a low of ₹1224 and a high of ₹1235 on the current day.
The stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is currently at ₹1235, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates a small positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IFB Industries
|902.85
|18.1
|2.05
|1166.0
|698.0
|3658.24
|Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|1229.0
|-25.25
|-2.01
|1406.0
|937.95
|3341.76
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|1235.0
|5.15
|0.42
|1800.0
|980.65
|2208.12
|Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility
|41.7
|0.2
|0.48
|78.0
|33.21
|1087.09
|Singer India
|123.06
|2.06
|1.7
|122.1
|57.91
|753.04
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock reached a low of ₹1224 and a high of ₹1235 on the current day.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock currently has a price of ₹1235, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 5.15.
Click here for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Dividend
The current data shows that the stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹1235, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates a small increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. The net change of 5.15 suggests that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IFB Industries
|902.85
|18.1
|2.05
|1166.0
|698.0
|3658.24
|Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|1229.0
|-25.25
|-2.01
|1406.0
|937.95
|3341.76
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|1235.0
|5.15
|0.42
|1800.0
|980.65
|2208.12
|Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility
|41.7
|0.2
|0.48
|78.0
|33.21
|1087.09
|Singer India
|123.06
|2.06
|1.7
|122.1
|57.91
|753.04
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock has a low price of ₹1224 and a high price of ₹1235.
The current data for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock shows that the stock price is ₹1235, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.
Click here for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IFB Industries
|902.85
|18.1
|2.05
|1166.0
|698.0
|3658.24
|Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|1229.0
|-25.25
|-2.01
|1406.0
|937.95
|3341.76
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|1235.0
|5.15
|0.42
|1800.0
|980.65
|2208.12
|Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility
|41.7
|0.2
|0.48
|78.0
|33.21
|1087.09
|Singer India
|123.06
|2.06
|1.7
|122.1
|57.91
|753.04
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock is currently priced at ₹1235, with a percent change of 0.42. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 5.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
The current day's low price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock is ₹1224, while the high price is ₹1235.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances on the BSE was 66 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹1229.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!