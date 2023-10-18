Hello User
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances closed today at 1212, down -1.83% from yesterday's 1234.65

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 1234.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1212 per share. Investors should monitor Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

On the last day of trading, the open price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances was 1228.8 and the close price was 1229.85. The stock reached a high of 1235 and a low of 1224. The market capitalization of the company is 2208.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1800 and the 52-week low is 980.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 66 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
The current day's low price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock is 1212, while the high price is 1231.15.

18 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd has a 52-week low price of 977.55 and a 52-week high price of 1797.7.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Click here for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances AGM

The stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reached a low of 1224 and a high of 1235 today.

18 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1223.72
10 Days1221.61
20 Days1225.63
50 Days1223.06
100 Days1191.29
300 Days1256.51
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock reached a low of 1224 and a high of 1235 on the current day.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock reached a low of 1224 and a high of 1235 on the current day.

Click here for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Dividend

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock has a low price of 1224 and a high price of 1235.

Click here for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Profit Loss

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
The current day's low price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock is 1224, while the high price is 1235.

