Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stocks slump in trading today

On the last day of trading, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances opened at ₹1224.95 and closed at ₹1234.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1231.15 and a low of ₹1212. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2167.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1800 and a low of ₹980.65. The BSE volume for the day was 274 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock shows that the price is ₹1197, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -16.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|3 Months
|3.93%
|6 Months
|3.67%
|YTD
|-22.56%
|1 Year
|-31.08%
The stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has decreased by 1.83% or ₹22.65. The current stock price is ₹1212.
On the last day of trading for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances on the BSE, a total of 274 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1234.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!