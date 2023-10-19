Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today Live Updates : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 1213.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1197 per share. Investors should monitor Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

On the last day of trading, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances opened at 1224.95 and closed at 1234.65. The stock reached a high of 1231.15 and a low of 1212. The market capitalization of the company is 2167.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1800 and a low of 980.65. The BSE volume for the day was 274 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price update :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1197, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1213.7

The current data for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock shows that the price is 1197, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -16.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.22%
3 Months3.93%
6 Months3.67%
YTD-22.56%
1 Year-31.08%
19 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Today :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances trading at ₹1212, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1234.65

The stock price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has decreased by 1.83% or 22.65. The current stock price is 1212.

19 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price Live :Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances closed at ₹1234.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances on the BSE, a total of 274 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1234.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.